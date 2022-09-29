Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,444 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Universal Technical Institute worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at $112,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTI opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.69. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

