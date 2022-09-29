Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,376 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $197,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on XHR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $20.41.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $283.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.