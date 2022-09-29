Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,660 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Old Second Bancorp worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2,797.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

