Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,025 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 41.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 336,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,067,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,519,000 after buying an additional 47,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

