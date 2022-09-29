Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 34,143 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,143 shares during the quarter. Chatham Lodging Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 26,521 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 445,640 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 94,895 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NYSE CLDT opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

