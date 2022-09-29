Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 83,792 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,792 shares during the period. Tecnoglass accounts for 1.0% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.87. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.81 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

