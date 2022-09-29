Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $6.01 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,000. Prestige Consumer Healthcare accounts for about 1.7% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,281,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after purchasing an additional 236,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after buying an additional 99,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

