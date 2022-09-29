Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 2.1 %

JBSS stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $891.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 3%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Stories

