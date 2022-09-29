Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000. Portland General Electric makes up 1.0% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Portland General Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.