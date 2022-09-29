Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,030 shares during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries accounts for 1.1% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,861,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 199,743 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,812,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 844,317 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 16.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,178,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 166,186 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,142,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at $12,975,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries Price Performance

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $508.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About RADA Electronic Industries

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

(Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.