Moneda USA Inc. Invests $7.02 Million in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Moneda USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 227,515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,000. Bancolombia accounts for about 9.0% of Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moneda USA Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bancolombia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Trading Down 2.6 %

CIB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7403 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIB. TheStreet cut Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

