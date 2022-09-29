Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.32) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 265.83 ($3.21).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.27) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 201.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 188.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,704.55. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 232.02 ($2.80).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,909.09%.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 21,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £40,039.65 ($48,380.44).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

