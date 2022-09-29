MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.23% of MongoDB worth $39,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $234,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $1,702,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 18.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $7.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.50. 12,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,440. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.17 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.19.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,160 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,755. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.83.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

