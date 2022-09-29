Monte Financial Group LLC Buys 1,085 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.3% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average is $86.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

