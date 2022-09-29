Monte Financial Group LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 395,385 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after acquiring an additional 329,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after acquiring an additional 227,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $166.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

