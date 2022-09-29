Monte Financial Group LLC Purchases 794 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

