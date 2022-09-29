Monte Financial Group LLC Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 2.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $151.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.77. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

