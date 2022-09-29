Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 258 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.9 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $231.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.95 and its 200-day moving average is $226.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

