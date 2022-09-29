Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 6,743 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the period. Southern makes up approximately 3.1% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. The company has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

