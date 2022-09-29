Morgan Stanley Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $60.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s previous close.

BFAM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

