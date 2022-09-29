Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,060,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 27,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

