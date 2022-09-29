MotaCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,132.00 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $138,038.92 and $1,132.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004168 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010958 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
MotaCoin Coin Profile
MotaCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,478,487 coins and its circulating supply is 55,272,241 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MotaCoin
