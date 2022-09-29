MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont owned 0.08% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 3.1 %

MSM opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $810,626.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock worth $3,052,688 in the last ninety days. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.