Multiverse (AI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $284,575.00

Multiverse (AI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Multiverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiverse has a total market capitalization of $23.28 million and $284,575.00 worth of Multiverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multiverse has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Multiverse Coin Profile

Multiverse launched on June 2nd, 2021. Multiverse’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Multiverse is https://reddit.com/r/Multiverselabs. The official website for Multiverse is multiverse.ai. Multiverse’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multiverse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multiverse™ decentralized A.I. ecosystem is designed to enable the community to easily fund, train, and deploy machine-learning applications (planets) with their own custom tokens and decentralized economic systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

