MurAll Reaches Market Cap of $872,990.00 (PAINT)

MurAll (PAINT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. MurAll has a market capitalization of $872,990.00 and approximately $41,785.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MurAll has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MurAll

MurAll was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MurAll is murall.art/home.

Buying and Selling MurAll

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art.”

