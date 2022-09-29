Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Up 269.7% in September

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 269.7% from the August 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Muscle Maker Trading Down 1.6 %

GRIL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. 205,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Muscle Maker has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 57.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRIL. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 108,477 shares during the period. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

