Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,023 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $596,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

