Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,031 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $7.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.08. 6,327,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,084,116. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.86 and a 200 day moving average of $311.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.