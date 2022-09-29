Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 266 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,701. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $117.78 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

