Nadler Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 60,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.17. 207,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.62 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

