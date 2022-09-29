Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $220,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Shopify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Shopify by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,397,538. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

