Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $40,296.60 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $40,296.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,862.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 433 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $19,614.90.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 454 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $21,002.04.
Natera Price Performance
NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 996,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,718. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $121.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Natera by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Natera by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Natera by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 40,072 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
