National Bank Financial Trims WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Target Price to C$181.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSPOF. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$190.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.08.

Shares of WSPOF opened at $108.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.02. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

