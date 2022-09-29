NatWest Group plc Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NatWest Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 3.5% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.87. 17,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,943. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.40.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

