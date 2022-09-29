NatWest Group plc Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

NatWest Group plc increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up 3.6% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CF Industries by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.66. The stock had a trading volume of 27,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,258. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

