NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Trading Down 0.5%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.77. 10,403 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 6,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

NCS Multistage Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19.

NCS Multistage ( NASDAQ:NCSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

