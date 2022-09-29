Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Hits $53.05 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $53.05 million and approximately $33.78 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00014090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UnoRe (UNORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ThePiggyGarden (TPG) traded down 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Lathaan (LTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Greenheart CBD (CBD) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cyder Coin (CYDER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Babes and Nerds (BANC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,573,673 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

