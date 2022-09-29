Nektan (LON:NKTN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.85

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.

Nektan Trading Down 96.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.13.

About Nektan

(Get Rating)

Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.