NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock Price Up 3.2%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 6,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 314,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,315. 49.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 762.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

