Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.78 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $145.41 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,527.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00275762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00141952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.07 or 0.00758256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.73 or 0.00598916 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 38,964,231,299 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is www.nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

