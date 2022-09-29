Neumann Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.