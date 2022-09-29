Neumann Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.0% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $53.55. 23,602,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

