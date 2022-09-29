Neumann Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 676.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 280.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUMV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.28. 82,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22.

