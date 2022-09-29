Neumann Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,776. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $93.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.47.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.