Neumann Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 78,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,535. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.31.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

