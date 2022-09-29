Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRNB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,520,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GRNB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.66. 13,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,495. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $27.21.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

