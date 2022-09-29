Neutron Price Down 46.4% This Week (NTRN)

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 48.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Neutron has a market capitalization of $45,630.86 and $26.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutron has traded 46.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00066860 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Neutron

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutron

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward..online.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.