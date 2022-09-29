New BitShares (NBS) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

New BitShares (NBS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. New BitShares has a market cap of $13.32 million and $1.07 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About New BitShares

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,106,438,618 coins. New BitShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus.

Buying and Selling New BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

