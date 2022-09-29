New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 2,220 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after buying an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

AMD traded down $3.92 on Thursday, hitting $64.44. 1,146,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,296,176. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

