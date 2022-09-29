New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after buying an additional 228,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,532,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,713,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,357,000 after buying an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 91,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,685. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 224.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

